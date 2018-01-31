Judge Sukola hears motions from former GHURA board members charged with violating the law

In court on Wednesday, Judge Anita Sukola heard several motions from defense counsels for a handful of former GHURA board members charged with violating the open government law.

As reported, David Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and current executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola who represents Torre argued the board was simply being polled on different issues and that no action was taken.

Also arguing to dismiss the charges against Selvide, public defender William Bischoff says his client believed the working sessions were legal noting "government paid lawyers were there."

Also heard were several motions to sever, defense counsels noting their clients would be prejudiced should they head to trial with the group.

The motions were taken under advisement.