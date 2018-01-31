Judge Sukola hears motions from former GHURA board members charg - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Judge Sukola hears motions from former GHURA board members charged with violating the law

In court on Wednesday, Judge Anita Sukola heard several motions from defense counsels for a handful of former GHURA board members charged with violating the open government law.

As reported, David Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and current executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola who represents Torre argued the board was simply being polled on different issues and that no action was taken.

Also arguing to dismiss the charges against Selvide, public defender William Bischoff says his client believed the working sessions were legal noting "government paid lawyers were there."

Also heard were several motions to sever, defense counsels noting their clients would be prejudiced should they head to trial with the group.

The motions were taken under advisement.

  Manglona linked to string of thefts circulated on social media

    Now to an update after reports of a string of thefts circulated on social media... Christopher Megofna Manglona is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempted theft by deception and a special allegation of commission of a felony while on felony release. On Tuesday, police responded to a complaint in the parking lot of the Mega Drug Store in Dededo. The victim said a man approached him and said he noticed mechanical issues with his car.
  Doctors held a "State of GMH"

    Mirroring the President's state of the Union, Doctors held a "State of GMH". Following the legislative hearing on Monday, GMH doctors reiterated the need for new equipment, citing that the root cause of the Joint Commission's report's preliminary denial of accreditation is the 30 million dollars in underfunding. The report was FOIA'ed by Speaker B.J. Cruz, who wants transparency from the hospital.
  Expert witnesses set to testify next week

    One of the expert witnesses set to testify in a major federal drug case next week is set to bring up numerous irregularities regarding law enforcement's actions the day they made their drug find. In 2015, Raymond Martinez Jr. and Juanita Moser were arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute the drug, ICE. Authorities stopped the pair in California and later learned of apparent plans to ship the drugs to Guam.
