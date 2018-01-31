Government rests its case in day five of trial for accused rapist Austin Barcinas

Nearly six years ago, Barcinas allegedly drugged then raped a teen girl who had been sleeping at his house.

Prior to resting their case, prosecutor Sean Brown played audio of Barcinas who had made several calls to family while in jail.

The audio clips, which were only seconds long, captured Barcinas saying "Can you talk to her?"

On the stand last week, the victim told jurors the defendant's sister had asked her to drop the case.

As reported, the victim couldn't remember what happened, only that she woke up in pain and bleeding.

FBI analysis showed Barcinas' semen was found in her underwear, which prompted his arrest.

Defense, however, has noted that a second male sample was found, a male Caucasion pubic hair, but no other arrests were made in this case.