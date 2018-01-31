Government rests its case in day five of trial for accused rapis - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Government rests its case in day five of trial for accused rapist Austin Barcinas

Posted: Updated:

Nearly six years ago, Barcinas allegedly drugged then raped a teen girl who had been sleeping at his house.

Prior to resting their case, prosecutor Sean Brown played audio of Barcinas who had made several calls to family while in jail.

The audio clips, which were only seconds long, captured Barcinas saying "Can you talk to her?"

On the stand last week, the victim told jurors the defendant's sister had asked her to drop the case.

As reported, the victim couldn't remember what happened, only that she woke up in pain and bleeding.

FBI analysis showed Barcinas' semen was found in her underwear, which prompted his arrest.

Defense, however, has noted that a second male sample was found, a male Caucasion pubic hair, but no other arrests were made in this case.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Manglona linked to string of thefts circulated on social media

    Manglona linked to string of thefts circulated on social media

    Now to an update after reports of a string of thefts circulated on social media... Christopher Megofna Manglona is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempted theft by deception and a special allegation of commission of a felony while on felony release. On Tuesday, police responded to a complaint in the parking lot of the Mega Drug Store in Dededo. The victim said a man approached him and said he noticed mechanical issues with his car. The victim told h...More >>
    Now to an update after reports of a string of thefts circulated on social media... Christopher Megofna Manglona is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempted theft by deception and a special allegation of commission of a felony while on felony release. On Tuesday, police responded to a complaint in the parking lot of the Mega Drug Store in Dededo. The victim said a man approached him and said he noticed mechanical issues with his car. The victim told h...More >>

  • Doctors held a "State of GMH"

    Doctors held a "State of GMH"

    Mirroring the President's state of the Union, Doctors held a "State of GMH". Following the legislative hearing on Monday, GMH doctors reiterated the need for new equipment, citing that the root cause of the Joint Commission's report's preliminary denial of accreditation is the 30 million dollars in underfunding. The report was FOIA'ed by Speaker B.J. Cruz, who wants transparency from the hospital. Doctor Duenas says the results are available to Senators individually, but ...More >>
    Mirroring the President's state of the Union, Doctors held a "State of GMH". Following the legislative hearing on Monday, GMH doctors reiterated the need for new equipment, citing that the root cause of the Joint Commission's report's preliminary denial of accreditation is the 30 million dollars in underfunding. The report was FOIA'ed by Speaker B.J. Cruz, who wants transparency from the hospital. Doctor Duenas says the results are available to Senators individually, but ...More >>

  • Expert witnesses set to testify next week

    Expert witnesses set to testify next week

    One of the expert witnesses set to testify in a major federal drug case next week is set to bring up numerous irregularities regarding law enforcement's actions the day they made their drug find. In 2015, Raymond Martinez Jr. and Juanita Moser were arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute the drug, ICE. Authorities stopped the pair in California and later learned of apparent plans to ship the drugs to Guam. Recent court filings state, K9 expert, Kyle Heyen, is questionin...More >>
    One of the expert witnesses set to testify in a major federal drug case next week is set to bring up numerous irregularities regarding law enforcement's actions the day they made their drug find. In 2015, Raymond Martinez Jr. and Juanita Moser were arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute the drug, ICE. Authorities stopped the pair in California and later learned of apparent plans to ship the drugs to Guam. Recent court filings state, K9 expert, Kyle Heyen, is questionin...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly