Agree Air Con Depot thinks green with variety of air conditioning systems

Agree Air Con Depot located in Upper Tumon is home to a wide variety of air conditioning systems that Think Green.

The rebate program with GPA is based on the SEER rating, the Seasonal Energy Efficiency rating, and we just send them a list of our products and they approve based on the SEER rating what they'll give back to GPA customers.

John Ilao, assistant manager at Agree, says Agree air conditioners are different- it's turbo cooling that sets them apart.

“Agree has been able to provide two coils in the front to provide turbo cooling to the room and to the individual,” says Ilao.

To keep cool efficiently, the SEER matters. He says if you're going to invest, invest in a unit that saves the most energy for your cooling needs.

Ilao states, “The usual questions how are they using and consuming their air conditioner because if they're consuming it for 24 hours a day then obviously we recommend a higher SEER unit because it's gonna save them more energy at the end of the day, but obviously if you come home after work and wake up and turn it off, obviously depending on your use that's what we'll recommend to the customer.”

Though investing is just the first step, the next step is keeping your air conditioning maintained.

Ilao says they have the electricians and people needed for all your AC needs.