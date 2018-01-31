Flores to serve six months behind bars

It's a unique case.

The victim? The Court.

Last May, Rita Flores phoned the Judiciary of Guam and reported three bombs would go off.

She also reported a shooting would follow. While it was a false alarm, it would put a stop to court operations that day.

Prosecutor James Collins stated the incident "wasted a lot of public resources."

The phone call would be traced back to Flores, who apparently had a motive.

Court documents state she was supposed to self-surrender in another case, but was a no-show.

Back in March, Flores was involved in a high speed chase and threw items out of the car. She was also found with a joint in her bra.

According to defense attorney Sam Tekker, "This all stems from Rita's drug use. She was addicted to 'ice' and wasn't checking in, was scared to check in it was a stupid three minutes of her life."

Tekker reported Flores has since got help at Oasis Empowerment Center, attended 24 recovery support group meetings, and performed 300 hours of community service to pay off her court fines.

Wiping tears from her eyes, the 24-year-old mother of four apologized. "I take full responsibility for what I have done. It took a while for me to understand I had done anything wrong."

Apology accepted, the act can't be erased.

Judge Vern Perez noting his concerns for not only the disruption the bomb scare had on court operations, but also for the court staffer who answered the phone.

Judge Perez acknowledged Flores' efforts to get help, but it wouldn't be enough.

"You will spend time in jail."

He ordered Flores serve one year in jail with credit for time served as well as credit for the inpatient treatment she's received at Oasis.

That means she'll serve six months behind bars.

Flores previously entered a plea agreement with the government for charges of destruction of evidence as a misdemeanor, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana as a violation, and false alarms as a misdemeanor.

The agreement dismisses the charge of terroristic conduct as a third degree felony.