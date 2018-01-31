Business leaders continue their public opposition to lifting longtime tax exemptions for certain industries.

Speakers at the Chamber of commerce monthly meeting Wednesday spoke out against the Governor's proposal to re-impose a 4-percent business privilege tax on wholesalers, insurers, and bankers. Bank Pacific's Phil Flores says first of all, they already pay the tax and stated, “We pay it differently. We pay it on our net income, as opposed to our gross. Whatever you do with taxes, raising our taxes on our GRT for our financial institutions is absolutely wrong. It will be devastating to our industry.”

Panel members at the Chamber meeting say there are other tax hikes that make more sense. They say raising the GRT from 4-percent to 5-percent would provide an easier fix. Imposing a sales tax is also a better, but longer term option. And Frank Campillo of Calvo's Selectcare says increasing property taxes is long overdue.

“Even if you increase them by 50-percent the average citizen will be able to afford it. And many of us argue it’s gonna affect those people who are land rich and cash poor. You can do it in a manner so that it will be on the next transaction, so it won't affect the current landowners. The solutions are there,” says Campillo.

Eliminating the BPT exemptions was proposed in a bill by the Governor, as a way to fund the hospital's chronic budget shortfalls.