USS Carl Vinson and strike group dock on Guam

It's the second time the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group have arrived on Guam.

In Febuary 2017, the strike group docked on island operating under the U.S. 3rd fleet's command.

But this time, they brought some friends. Including guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy and USS Wayne E. Meyer. With a total of nearly 6,000 sailors on board. So what does their presence mean?

Strike group commander, Rear Admiral John Fuller makes their mission very clear. “Our presence matters. If you look what our presence means in the theater, we assure our friends, allies, and partners. We provide stability, prosperity, and security of the region and it's just important that we're out here because we also reinforce international laws, rules and norms as we protect the sea lanes of communication”, he says.

But they're all glad to be back.

Fuller tells KUAM, “We're really excited to be here in Guam. We really appreciate the hospitality, the love we feel from Guam, and our sailors can't wait to get out here and spend some money, go swim, and relax a little bit before we go on the rest of our deployment.”

This can be said especially for those who call Guam home like Electrician's Mate Third Class Elijah Cruz and Logistics Specialist Second Class Jomar Macaraeg.

“It honestly feels so good. Get to go back home, spend some time with the family, eat good food, spend some time on the beaches too.” says Cruz.

Macaraeg agrees stating that he’s glad he’ll to get to spend time with his family and eat the good food.

And residents can expect to see these new visitors over the next few days according to the ship's Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Verissimo.

“About thirty-eight hundred sailors that are available to go do what they'd like. Some will stay on base, but I would imagine probably a good three thousand of them will get out of town at some point on any given day over the next few days”, he says.

Which means more generated revenue for the island as tourism and the military continue to be the main contributors to Guam's economy...

Although it is unclear how long the USS Carl Vinson will be docked on Guam, the sailors on board are sure to enjoy some rest and relaxation while here on our island.