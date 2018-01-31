Bordallo continues to urge diplomacy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bordallo continues to urge diplomacy

Also in the president's address...North Korea.

Trump saying how he will engage with North Korea and the Kim regime's threat to national security and security for our region.

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo responding that she continues to urge diplomacy and hopes the administration  will work cooperatively with the international community to avoid actions that could lead to a military conflict.

Ultimately, Bordallo says while she doesn't always agree with a lot of Trump's policies over the past year, she says he certainly presented a very ambitious agenda.

She is looking forward to seeing how both sides can work to make some of his ideas possible, saying, “It may not be on the scale he talked about tonight and we certainly can't do everything he spoke about but I think some of the important ones. The infrastructure, the immigration. He also didn't touch on Russia which I thought perhaps he was peak about but other than that like I said it was a very ambitious agenda he put forth to all of us and right now I think we just have to hold hands and work together.”

Also discussed, the new tax law...

Bordallo expressed concern with the negative impacts it will have on GovGuam.

She says the past year of "chaos and division" cannot be the norm, so she hopes he lives up to his commitment to unify the country.

