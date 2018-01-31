Power bill rates to increase starting tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, the average 1000 kilowatt residential power bill will go up by 33-dollars-and-9 cents a month.

The Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday approved a 15.6-percent increase in the fuel surcharge known as the LEAC.

GPA was authorized for a two phase LEAC factor adjustment over the next six months, in order to recover 70-percent of its total fuel costs.

GPA says it needs the increase "to help mitigate against future fuel price increases."

Meanwhile, rates are also going up at the Port.

The PUC completed a "true-up" review of the PAG tariff, confirming another 7-percent increase.

That brings the total increase to 14-percent since last year. The hike is part of a 5-year rate plan previously approved for the Port. The next three years the tariff will increase by 1-percent annually.