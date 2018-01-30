Man charged with aggravated assault

He allegedly threw several items at the victim and even threatened him with a machete.

Michael Mellog is charged with aggravated assault and family violence.

Court documents state, the victim was arguing with the suspect when the suspect grabbed a wood log and threw it at him. He also grabbed a rake allegedly swinging it at the victim and hitting him in the face. But he didn't stop there. The suspect is also accused of throwing a cylinder block at the back the victim's head before grabbing a machete and threatening to kill him