Tongei Paul is charged with two counts of aggravated assault both with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Court documents state, the victim got into a fight with another man known to him. That's when he felt a sharp pain in his back. The victim then saw the suspect had a knife and took off.

Police later caught up with the suspect who appeared drunk. He told police, "those guys always bother me," and, "take me, I stay in jail."