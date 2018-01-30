Nelson visits prison, says it's "good to go"

DOC oversight chair senator Telena Nelson walked the prison grounds with DepCor officials today and said everything was good to go.

The lawmaker going down the halls of several units and among the prisoners here comes after a rather heated oversight hearing on Monday.

Nelson then questioned DOC leaders about a variety of issues dealing with their policies and procedures, and wanting answers to the recent brutal attacks.

But, the discussion for director, Tony Lamorena, included a lot of finger pointing. Forcing him to walk out in the middle of the hearing after saying, “It’s easy to sit up there and say what you want to say without having to see what we go through day after day senator. I'm going to fight for these people that work at DOC because I work with them everyday. I get radio calls two in the morning about the shakedown. They are hard working individuals senators.”

Lamorena explaining to KUAM what happened today, “First of all I just I felt that I was a point where I needed to control my decorum and to step away was the best way to do it. But the reality is we wanted the senators to realize the problems we currently face here at DOC.”

And the response from the oversight chair?

“My thought is we need to sit down with the director and find a solution to all the challenges he is facing. I think it's just a lot pressure's been building but we truly want to work together”, says Nelson.

The walk thru showing proof of some of the shortfalls from equipment to personnel, as well as, some of the progress the prison has made in the past year.

But, will it be enough to convince lawmakers to give the prison more money?

Nelson states, “Definitely, but as the speaker pointed out in the oversight hearing that they did have $1.7million dollars of surplus in their funding so we need to find where that money is going and that would give them the adequate funding they need to support their operations”

DOC leaders continue to raise issue with the $3 million dollars they say they were short changed in their budget request and the impacts as a result.

Lamorena says, “Hopefully this tour and a better understanding of what we face on a daily basis to make our lawmakers understand what we face.”

Both plan to meet again in the coming weeks.

If you missed Monday's oversight hearing for DepCor, you can check our coverage right now on KUAM dot com.