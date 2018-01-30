Nelson visits prison, says it's "good to go" - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Nelson visits prison, says it's "good to go"

Posted: Updated:

DOC oversight chair senator Telena Nelson walked the prison grounds with DepCor officials today and said everything was good to go.

The lawmaker going down the halls of several units and among the prisoners here comes after a rather heated oversight hearing on Monday.

Nelson then questioned DOC leaders about a variety of issues dealing with their policies and procedures, and wanting answers to the recent brutal attacks.

But, the discussion for director, Tony Lamorena, included a lot of finger pointing. Forcing him to walk out in the middle of the hearing after saying, “It’s easy to sit up there and say what you want to say without having to see what we go through day after day senator. I'm going to fight for these people that work at DOC because I work with them everyday. I get radio calls two in the morning about the shakedown. They are hard working individuals senators.”

Lamorena explaining to KUAM what happened today, “First of all I just I felt that I was a point where I needed to control my decorum and to step away was the best way to do it. But the reality is we wanted the senators to realize the problems we currently face here at DOC.”

And the response from the oversight chair?

 “My thought is we need to sit down with the director and find a solution to all the challenges he is facing. I think it's just a lot pressure's been building but we truly want to work together”, says Nelson.

The walk thru showing proof of some of the shortfalls from equipment to personnel, as well as, some of the progress the prison has made in the past year.

But, will it be enough to convince lawmakers to give the prison more money?

Nelson states, “Definitely, but as the speaker pointed out in the oversight hearing that they did have $1.7million dollars of surplus in their funding so we need to find where that money is going and that would give them the adequate funding they need to support their operations”

DOC leaders continue to raise issue with the $3 million dollars they say they were short changed in their budget request and the impacts as a result.

Lamorena says, “Hopefully this tour and a better understanding of what we face on a daily basis to make our lawmakers understand what we face.”

Both plan to meet again in the coming weeks.

If you missed Monday's oversight hearing for DepCor, you can check our coverage right now on KUAM dot com.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Manglona linked to string of thefts circulated on social media

    Manglona linked to string of thefts circulated on social media

    Now to an update after reports of a string of thefts circulated on social media... Christopher Megofna Manglona is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempted theft by deception and a special allegation of commission of a felony while on felony release. On Tuesday, police responded to a complaint in the parking lot of the Mega Drug Store in Dededo. The victim said a man approached him and said he noticed mechanical issues with his car. The victim told h...More >>
    Now to an update after reports of a string of thefts circulated on social media... Christopher Megofna Manglona is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempted theft by deception and a special allegation of commission of a felony while on felony release. On Tuesday, police responded to a complaint in the parking lot of the Mega Drug Store in Dededo. The victim said a man approached him and said he noticed mechanical issues with his car. The victim told h...More >>

  • Doctors held a "State of GMH"

    Doctors held a "State of GMH"

    Mirroring the President's state of the Union, Doctors held a "State of GMH". Following the legislative hearing on Monday, GMH doctors reiterated the need for new equipment, citing that the root cause of the Joint Commission's report's preliminary denial of accreditation is the 30 million dollars in underfunding. The report was FOIA'ed by Speaker B.J. Cruz, who wants transparency from the hospital. Doctor Duenas says the results are available to Senators individually, but ...More >>
    Mirroring the President's state of the Union, Doctors held a "State of GMH". Following the legislative hearing on Monday, GMH doctors reiterated the need for new equipment, citing that the root cause of the Joint Commission's report's preliminary denial of accreditation is the 30 million dollars in underfunding. The report was FOIA'ed by Speaker B.J. Cruz, who wants transparency from the hospital. Doctor Duenas says the results are available to Senators individually, but ...More >>

  • Expert witnesses set to testify next week

    Expert witnesses set to testify next week

    One of the expert witnesses set to testify in a major federal drug case next week is set to bring up numerous irregularities regarding law enforcement's actions the day they made their drug find. In 2015, Raymond Martinez Jr. and Juanita Moser were arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute the drug, ICE. Authorities stopped the pair in California and later learned of apparent plans to ship the drugs to Guam. Recent court filings state, K9 expert, Kyle Heyen, is questionin...More >>
    One of the expert witnesses set to testify in a major federal drug case next week is set to bring up numerous irregularities regarding law enforcement's actions the day they made their drug find. In 2015, Raymond Martinez Jr. and Juanita Moser were arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute the drug, ICE. Authorities stopped the pair in California and later learned of apparent plans to ship the drugs to Guam. Recent court filings state, K9 expert, Kyle Heyen, is questionin...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly