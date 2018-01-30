Nelson lines up DepCor issues

From contraband to attacks, the past year has no doubt been challenging for the local prison.

DepCor leaders today grilled over the problems reoccurring during an oversight hearing at the legislature.

It was an afternoon of finger pointing.

That's what DepCor director Tony Lamorena argued today before walking out in the middle of his department's oversight hearing. “I'm going to fight for these people that work at DOC because I work with them every day. I get radio calls two in the morning about the shakedown. They are hard working individuals senators,” Lamorena says.

DOC leaders detailed their current situation and challenges.

But, their oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson had a lineup of issues she wanted to get out during the hearing...

Nelson wanting clear answers to last April's Easter outing at the Dededo sports complex where 22 half way house inmates were escorted by eight guards to celebrate the holiday with their families.

Nelson says, “These guards were only equipped with mace and a baton. But, in your transport it required guards to be armed and they speak about the manner they should be armed.”

It's was only the beginning where she questioned the department policies and procedures, saying, “luckily nothing happened but lives were essentially at stake here.”

Nelson brought up last year's attack where detainee Justin Meno was brutally beaten inside the prison's maximum security unit. She stated, “There was a moment where he was alone and so it looks like there needs to be a retraining program in place where the officers are retrained.”

The head of internal affairs, Captain Antone Aguon, explained the reasoning behind some of their shortfalls.

Which Nelson responded, “Cap, you can make it a controlled environment.”

Aguon explained, “It is controlled but even under the best circumstances we don't have all the resources we need to make is 100 percent controlled. We don't have cameras in a lot of the blocks. The equipment doesn't even work, the locks are broken, we have a lot of things to take care of.”

The frustration grew from Lamorena as Nelson continued to stress the need for more training of his officers as he fired back, “It’s easy to sit up there and say what you want to say without having to see what we go through day after day, Senator. We know we are not perfect. We know we have issues. But we need the cooperation of our lawmakers to help the department overcome shortcomings. Yes we may have made errors but everyone here faces the realities of working in the prison every day. Are we perfect, no we are not. Do we need a new facility, yes we do. Do we need more manpower, yes we do. So let’s work together, Senator. Let's stop fighting each other.”

Senator Nelson says she will revisit the prison's progress in the next month in hopes that there is more prevention to reduce risks at their facility.