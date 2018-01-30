Major federal drug case to begin in a week

Trial for a couple in a major federal drug case will begin in one week after the judge denies a request to delay.

Court documents filed today show that one of the witnesses will be experienced law enforcement dog trainer, Kyle Heyen.

Initially scheduled for a hearing today, a Chalan Pago couple will now answer to drug and money laundering charges in federal court next week.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser are accused of giving an unnamed third party 15-thousand dollars to take to Los Angeles, California as part of payment for over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Court documents state the duo then allegedly made high end purchases, including an 82-thousand dollar Lexus and 80-thousand dollar Mercedez Benz.

Their arraignment is now set for July 10th.