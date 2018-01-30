GMH to provide copy of evaluation, says Cruz

Speaker BJ Cruz wants the hospital to release a joint commission's survey findings which GMH points to as a reason they need more money.

The speaker submitted a FOIA request following Monday's marathon 8-hour public hearing on a bill to fund the hospital's chronic budget shortfalls and pay for modernization projects. In a news release, Cruz said the hospital should provide a copy of the evaluation, "to make its case to the community it is now counting on for help." GMH officials have declined to discuss details of the report.

During the hearing, hospital officials and employees called on senators to pass the Governor's bill which seeks to supplement the GMH operating budget by lifting the longstanding 4-percent business privilege tax exemption for wholesalers, insurers, and bankers. The proposal is opposed by business leaders who offered other tax hike options instead.