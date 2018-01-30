Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse to be seen tomorrow night - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse to be seen tomorrow night

By Kehani Mendiola
A rare phenomenon known as a Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse - you heard that right - will take place in our skies tomorrow night. It's such a rare occurrence that it hasn't happened in 152 years.

Also known as a Trifecta, it will be a blue moon, super moon, and total eclipse occurring all in one instance.

So what does that mean?

Mike Middlebrook, Chief Meteorologist at the U.S. National Weather Service on Guam says, “At full moon, the moon will be passing through the Earth's shadow and that always results in an eclipse and in this case it's going to be almost ideally timed for here on Guam.”

This will cause the moon to turn a red-orange color hence the name "blood moon".

But what makes this moon "blue" and another rarity is that it will be the second full moon of the month.

As for the "super" part, the moon will be at its closet point in orbit, looking brighter and larger than usual.

Additionally, the moon will be passing through the southern half of the Earth's shadow, with its northern hemisphere just barely missing the shadow's center.

Middlebrook adds, “It'll look brighter on the bottom. It'll turn red, but it'll probably be a brighter orange or even yellowish at the bottom, the southern end of the moon.”

Here on Guam, the eclipse will begin at 9:48pm and will last about an hour and 16 minutes.

Spectators will be able to see it from all points of the island. But bring an umbrella, because tomorrow night's forecast Middlebrook predicts is expected to bring clouds and possible showers.

