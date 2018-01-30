Barcinas trial continues

His DNA was found on the victim's underwear, but is it enough to convict Austin Barcinas of rape?

Now, day 4 of trial, jurors heard testimony from FBI specialists whose findings provided the proof prosecutors needed to make the arrest.

Defendant Austin Barcinas apparently left a piece of himself at the scene.

“The DNA profile foreign obtained from Q7-1 matched the known profile of Austin Barcinas”, says FBI Special Agent Shane Hoffmann, who took the stand on Tuesday. Back in 2013, Hoffmann worked as a Forensic Examiner.

As the government's expert witness in serology, or the study of bodily fluids, he recalled his analysis of the victim's underwear and stated, “Based on this testing, there was a mixture of male and female DNA observed from that stain.”

Almost six years ago, the victim, who was also a neighbor, was sleeping at Barcinas' house.

The sleepover was cut short. The victim on the stand last week testified that she ate ice cream, fell asleep, and woke up in pain and bleeding before rushing back home. The teen girl had been raped.

Barcinas along with three other males who lived in the home provided DNA samples for FBI analysis.

Only Barcinas' would come back a match, prompting his arrest years after the incident.

But, what are the odds? 1 in 1.7-trillion.

“Because I declared that male profile matched Austin Barcinas, I have to provide some statistical support to that. Again this number that I provide how common or how rare that DNA profile is in different population groups”, Hoffman added.

While he can be traced to the victim's underwear, there's no sign of his DNA in the victim's cervical and vaginal swabs and no other foreign DNA was detected.

FBI also found pubic hairs on the underwear. However, these hairs didn't belong to the teen girl.

Defense, during opening statements, told jurors that the sample belonged to a Caucasian male.

Barcinas, however, is Chamorro.

Trial will resume on Wednesday.