Charter School Council responds to GFT President.

Will Closing Charter Schools really save DOE's budget?

The Charter School Council responds after the idea was first introduced by president of the Guam Federation of Teachers.

How can DOE make up for 19 million dollars in funds?

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said if worst comes to worst public schools might close.

President of the Guam Federation of Teachers, Sanjay Sharma, says he thinks it should be charter schools that shut their doors.

“Now if there would be any school closures I would prefer that we close some of our charter schools over our public schools. When the legislature passed the laws for charter schools, there's been no additional revenue source identified for that. We can't afford new charter schools unless the government raises its taxes or to make the proper cuts to keep charter schools and public schools open,” Sharma says.

He says it's a "luxury item" DOE can't afford...

He estimates savings of 12 million dollars if the 2 existing and 2 new charter schools close.

“We won't save all $12 million when we cut charter schools, but we'll save on the rent that they do pay, but to have 4 new schools that weren't in operation a decade ago we just don't have the funds for that”, Sharma adds.

Chairwoman of the Charter School Council, Amanda Blas, responds, "To be clear, the charter schools are a part of this cut, approximately $690,000 has been taken away from both charter school budgets and they are looking into other sources of funding.”

And she adds that "should charter schools close, at least 1,300 students will be displaced, forcing them to rejoin the island's public school system.”

Meantime, professor Ron McNinch, during a legislative public hearing for his appointment to the Guam Education board stating his opinion on charter schools in general.

He says he is hopeful for a more in-depth conversation about what charter schools ultimately mean for Guam.