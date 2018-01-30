Charter School Council responds to GFT President. - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Charter School Council responds to GFT President.

Posted: Updated:

Will Closing Charter Schools really save DOE's budget?

The Charter School Council responds after the idea was first introduced by president of the Guam Federation of Teachers.

How can DOE make up for 19 million dollars  in funds?

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said if worst comes to worst public schools might close.

President of the Guam Federation of Teachers, Sanjay Sharma, says he thinks it should be charter schools that shut their doors.

“Now if there would be any school closures I would prefer that we close some of our charter schools over our public schools. When the legislature passed the laws for charter schools, there's been no additional revenue source identified for that. We can't afford new charter schools unless the government raises its taxes or to make the proper cuts to keep charter schools and public schools open,” Sharma says.

He says it's a "luxury item" DOE can't afford...

He estimates savings of 12 million dollars if the 2 existing and 2 new charter schools close.

“We won't save all $12 million when we cut charter schools, but we'll save on the rent that they do pay, but to have 4 new schools that weren't in operation a decade ago we just don't have the funds for that”, Sharma adds.

Chairwoman of the Charter School Council, Amanda Blas, responds, "To be clear, the charter schools are a part of this cut, approximately $690,000 has been taken away from both charter school budgets and they are looking into other sources of funding.”

And she adds that "should charter schools close, at least 1,300 students will be displaced, forcing them to rejoin the island's public school system.”

Meantime, professor Ron McNinch, during a legislative public hearing for his appointment to the Guam Education board stating his opinion on charter schools in general.

He says he is hopeful for a more in-depth conversation about what charter schools ultimately mean for Guam.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Major federal drug case to begin in a week

    Major federal drug case to begin in a week

    Trial for a couple in a major federal drug case will begin in one week after the judge denies a request to delay. Court documents filed today show that one of the witnesses will be experienced law enforcement dog trainer, Kyle Heyen. Heyen has since reviewed the case, and in the court filing concluded that the k-9 Initially scheduled for a hearing today, a Chalan Pago couple will  now answer to drug and money laundering charges in federal court next week. Raymond  Martin...More >>
    Trial for a couple in a major federal drug case will begin in one week after the judge denies a request to delay. Court documents filed today show that one of the witnesses will be experienced law enforcement dog trainer, Kyle Heyen. Heyen has since reviewed the case, and in the court filing concluded that the k-9 Initially scheduled for a hearing today, a Chalan Pago couple will  now answer to drug and money laundering charges in federal court next week. Raymond  Martin...More >>

  • GMH to provide copy of evaluation, says Cruz

    GMH to provide copy of evaluation, says Cruz

    Speaker BJ Cruz wants the hospital to release a joint commission's survey findings which GMH points to as a reason they need more money.  The speaker submitted a FOIA request following Monday's marathon 8-hour public hearing on a bill to fund the hospital's chronic budget shortfalls and pay for modernization projects. In a news release, Cruz said the hospital should provide a copy of the evaluation, "to make its case to the community it is now counting on for help." GM...More >>
    Speaker BJ Cruz wants the hospital to release a joint commission's survey findings which GMH points to as a reason they need more money.  The speaker submitted a FOIA request following Monday's marathon 8-hour public hearing on a bill to fund the hospital's chronic budget shortfalls and pay for modernization projects. In a news release, Cruz said the hospital should provide a copy of the evaluation, "to make its case to the community it is now counting on for help." GM...More >>

  • Scully hearing continues

    Scully hearing continues

    "It's more punitive than protective." That's what Attorney Curtis VandeVeld had to say in regards to client, Katlyn Scully's placement in isolation. The hearing to place Scully on protection from abuse and mistreatment was continued today at the District Court. As a result of the assault, Scully was placed on 23 hour lockdown and an order barring any communication between her and other inmates. VandeVeld argued that this was a retaliatory measure against his client's rep...More >>
    "It's more punitive than protective." That's what Attorney Curtis VandeVeld had to say in regards to client, Katlyn Scully's placement in isolation. The hearing to place Scully on protection from abuse and mistreatment was continued today at the District Court. As a result of the assault, Scully was placed on 23 hour lockdown and an order barring any communication between her and other inmates. VandeVeld argued that this was a retaliatory measure against his client's rep...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly