Scully hearing continues

"It's more punitive than protective."

That's what Attorney Curtis VandeVeld had to say in regards to client, Katlyn Scully's placement in isolation.

The hearing to place Scully on protection from abuse and mistreatment was continued today at the District Court.

As a result of the assault, Scully was placed on 23 hour lockdown and an order barring any communication between her and other inmates.

VandeVeld argued that this was a retaliatory measure against his client's reporting of the assault.

It was last Friday, a corrections officer witnessed the alleged attack on Scully by inmate Innocensia Nimeisa. Nimeisa has since been charged with assault.

To resolve the matter, VandeVeld asked for his client's sentencing hearing to be moved up.

Prosecution had no objection. The hearing will continue Friday, pending Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood's decision.