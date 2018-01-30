Standoff remains on Governor’s tax refund repayment bill

The Governor says it was illegal. The legislature claims it was "their inherent right."

For now, an impasse remains on the Governor's tax refund repayment bill, as the sides wait again on a Supreme Court ruling.

The dispute goes back to May of last year, when the Governor's bill to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds passed by a 7 to 6 vote. But the legislature said the so-called Tax Revenue Anticipation Note bill failed because it lacked a legislative majority of 8 votes. The Governor sued, and the Supreme Court agreed that approval requires just a majority of those present and voting. Still, lawmakers refuse to transmit the bill, which Calvo intends to sign into law.

“They thumbed their nose at the executive branch, they thumbed their nose now on the judiciary, and they're breaking the law”, Calvo stated.

Both Rules Chair Senator Regine Biscoe Lee and legal counsel Julian Aguon declined to be interviewed. The Legislature takes the position that the high court's decision was prospective, and Lee issued a written statement praising the court's "judicial restraint by declining to address whether Bill 1-S was passed in the first instance."

She contends that the legislature took a second vote last week because reconsideration was "the only reasonable course of action, and their inherent right as a lawmaking body."

The bill failed 8 to 6 on the re-vote, as Senator Joe S. San Agustin changed his mind because of concerns over the impact of the trump tax cuts on govguam's finances.

But the Governor still questions the legality of it all saying it’s all “dirty tricks, political shenanigans”.

Lee argues that Calvo is not entitled to the relief he now seeks: which is to force her to transmit a bill that lawmakers had deemed failed, based on the prevailing interpretation of the Organic Act at the time.

Now, it's the supreme court that will have to sort it out.