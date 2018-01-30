Another pullover leads to drug bust

Police watched him allegedly speed through Barrigada and Mangilao before pulling him over and catching him with drugs.

22 year old Michael Ezra is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while under the influence, possession of an open container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and no driver's license.

Court documents state, the driver was seen going upwards of 70 miles per hour before police eventually stopped him. The suspect tried to take off on foot, however didn't get too far. Authorities noted the suspect smelled of alcohol. An open can of beer and bottle of vodka, along with a glass pipe and small plastic bag with meth was also found inside the car.