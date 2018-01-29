Van de Veld disqualified as Limo’s attorney

It looks like Jeffrey Limo will have to find a new attorney.

The former head of DepCor Internal Affairs's defense attorney, Curtis Van de Veld was disqualified as legal counsel.

In a motion hearing brought on by the prosecution, Van de Veld's previous representation for co-defendant Roxanne Hocog presented a conflict of interest for his current client.

Hocog has since pleaded guilty in her case and has entered into a plea agreement as a witness.

Defense tried to argue that there was no evidence that Hocog and his client were ever in contact and that her testimony did not acknowledge her knowing of any criminal activity committed specifically by Limo.

Ultimately Judge Vern Perez ruled to disqualify Van de Veld as Limo's attorney.

However, Van de Veld disagrees with the decision. “Ms. Hocog has been a cooperating witness since the plea agreement of November 17, not a single statement from her that indicates that she could testify against Mr.Limo. There's just nothing specific and this is too vague and it's designed to eliminate Mr.Limo's choice of counsel and the court has ruled in favor of the government. I think it's a mistake and I will be discussing the matter further with my client”, he stated.

In addition, Limo's houses arrest condition has been lifted; however, he must stay away from the DOC main facility.