Van de Veld disqualified as Limo's attorney

By Kehani Mendiola
It looks like Jeffrey Limo will have to find a new attorney.

The former head of DepCor Internal Affairs's defense attorney, Curtis Van de Veld was disqualified as legal counsel.

In a motion hearing brought on by the prosecution, Van de Veld's previous representation for co-defendant Roxanne Hocog presented a conflict of interest for his current client.

Hocog has since pleaded guilty in her case and has entered into a plea agreement as a witness.

Defense tried to argue that there was no evidence that Hocog and his client were ever in contact and that her testimony did not acknowledge her knowing of any criminal activity committed specifically by Limo.

Ultimately Judge Vern Perez ruled to disqualify Van de Veld as Limo's attorney.

However, Van de Veld disagrees with the decision. “Ms. Hocog has been a cooperating witness since the plea agreement of November 17, not a single statement from her that indicates that she could testify against Mr.Limo. There's just nothing specific and this is too vague and it's designed to eliminate Mr.Limo's choice of counsel and the court has ruled in favor of the government. I think it's a mistake and I will be discussing the matter further with my client”, he stated.

In addition, Limo's houses arrest condition has been lifted; however, he must stay away from the DOC main facility.

    Trial for a couple in a major federal drug case will begin in one week after the judge denies a request to delay. Court documents filed today show that one of the witnesses will be experienced law enforcement dog trainer, Kyle Heyen. Heyen has since reviewed the case, and in the court filing concluded that the k-9 Initially scheduled for a hearing today, a Chalan Pago couple will  now answer to drug and money laundering charges in federal court next week. Raymond  Martin...
    Speaker BJ Cruz wants the hospital to release a joint commission's survey findings which GMH points to as a reason they need more money.  The speaker submitted a FOIA request following Monday's marathon 8-hour public hearing on a bill to fund the hospital's chronic budget shortfalls and pay for modernization projects. In a news release, Cruz said the hospital should provide a copy of the evaluation, "to make its case to the community it is now counting on for help." GM...
    "It's more punitive than protective." That's what Attorney Curtis VandeVeld had to say in regards to client, Katlyn Scully's placement in isolation. The hearing to place Scully on protection from abuse and mistreatment was continued today at the District Court. As a result of the assault, Scully was placed on 23 hour lockdown and an order barring any communication between her and other inmates. VandeVeld argued that this was a retaliatory measure against his client's rep...
