Teen Assaulted At DYA Cottage Homes

A teen at the Department of Youth Affairs is being held on lockdown at the Mangilao facility after he allegedly assaulted another client Sunday evening. DYA spokesperson Danielle Camacho says the incident happened around 6:22pm. The incident reports states a 13 year old and 15 year old client got into an argument at the facility’s cottage homes. The officer assigned that day called for back up. But, it was when officers unlocked the doors to get to the pair that the younger teen allegedly struck the other teen in the head with his hand. Officers then took the alleged attacker to the main youth facility where he is being held on lockdown, Camacho said. He now faces a new charge of assault. The other minor refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported. Guam police officers were also called to the facility. DYA is internally looking into the incident, as well.