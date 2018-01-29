Social Media Threat Prompts Lockdown At Southern High

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
It looks like Jeffrey Limo will have to find a new attorney. The former head of DepCor Internal Affairs's defense attorney, Curtis Van de Veld was disqualified as legal counsel. In a motion hearing brought on by the prosecution, Van de Veld's previous representation for co-defendant Roxanne Hocog presented a conflict of interest for his current client. Hocog has since pleaded guilty in her case and has entered into a plea agreement as a witness. Defense tried to argue that there was n...More >>
