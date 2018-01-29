Social Media Threat Prompts Lockdown At Southern High

A student at Southern High School is taken into GPD custody after the teen allegedly made threats on social media. Guam DOE spokesperson Isa Baza says the incident prompted a brief lockdown at the Santa Rita campus around 6:45am. She says the social media post included words and images posted by a student depicting violence and the possible threat of violence. School officials discovered the threat. Authorities located the student who made the alleged threat and found no weapons on them. Police have since removed the teen from the campus.



Classes went on as scheduled after the all clear was given around 7:30am