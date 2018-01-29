More than 5-thousand sailor to arrive January 31st - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than 5-thousand sailor to arrive January 31st

It will be a much-needed "shot in the arm" for the local economy.

Guam will welcome more than 5-thousand sailors Wednesday, when the Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson makes the first port visit of its 2018 Western Pacific deployment.

A Navy spokesperson says the ship will be here for several days. It last stopped in Guam in February 2017.

Typically, the sailors are granted shore liberty, and many also volunteer for community improvement projects.

The Vinson left San Diego on January 5th. Commissioned in 1982, it is America's third Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

    Trial for a couple in a major federal drug case will begin in one week after the judge denies a request to delay. Court documents filed today show that one of the witnesses will be experienced law enforcement dog trainer, Kyle Heyen. Heyen has since reviewed the case, and in the court filing concluded that the k-9 Initially scheduled for a hearing today, a Chalan Pago couple will  now answer to drug and money laundering charges in federal court next week. Raymond  Martin...More >>

    Speaker BJ Cruz wants the hospital to release a joint commission's survey findings which GMH points to as a reason they need more money.  The speaker submitted a FOIA request following Monday's marathon 8-hour public hearing on a bill to fund the hospital's chronic budget shortfalls and pay for modernization projects. In a news release, Cruz said the hospital should provide a copy of the evaluation, "to make its case to the community it is now counting on for help." GM...More >>

    "It's more punitive than protective." That's what Attorney Curtis VandeVeld had to say in regards to client, Katlyn Scully's placement in isolation. The hearing to place Scully on protection from abuse and mistreatment was continued today at the District Court. As a result of the assault, Scully was placed on 23 hour lockdown and an order barring any communication between her and other inmates. VandeVeld argued that this was a retaliatory measure against his client's rep...More >>
