More than 5-thousand sailor to arrive January 31st

It will be a much-needed "shot in the arm" for the local economy.

Guam will welcome more than 5-thousand sailors Wednesday, when the Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson makes the first port visit of its 2018 Western Pacific deployment.

A Navy spokesperson says the ship will be here for several days. It last stopped in Guam in February 2017.

Typically, the sailors are granted shore liberty, and many also volunteer for community improvement projects.

The Vinson left San Diego on January 5th. Commissioned in 1982, it is America's third Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.