Health professionals give input on the Governor's Hospital modernization bill.

It was standing room only at the Guam Congress building for a hearing on the Governor's Hospital modernization bill.

The first of the lengthy testimony on the measure was dominated by physicians and other health professionals. They spoke passionately about the need for life-saving equipment and facilities at GMH, and for a permanent funding source for the chronic budget shortfalls. Dr. Vincent Duenas was one of many to plead for help for the hospital and stated, “Public health care is a civic and morale responsibility, it is not a political game. We look up to you Mr. speaker and our political leaders and we beseech you to demonstrate a moral conviction to give life to your hospital, give hope to our people.”

And while there was little debate over the need to fix the hospital's financial woes, there was opposition to the bill's funding solution, which is to end the longstanding 4-percent business privilege tax exemption for wholesalers, insurers and bankers.

Local businessman Simon Sanchez suggested, “Increasing the GRT is a change that is the easiest to implement and its revenue impact more predictable and more immediate. All these other good ideas will take time. The proposed GRT increase immediately provides cash flow relief as tax cuts reduce revenues. Most other changes will take more time.”

Sanchez suggests ending the increase after three years to give enough time for a more permanent solution. The Chamber has come out strongly against the bill's current provision to lift the long-standing tax exemptions.