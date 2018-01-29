Hundreds turned out for Sunday's Rally for Life

All ages participated in the march from the Paseo Stadium to the Guam Congress Building with signs acknowledging an unborn baby's right to life.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated, “We think abortion is a women's issue. It's not just a women's issue, it is an instinct of a man to defend life and not just walk away, steal their hearts if we can be a force to protect life”

This is an annual event that mirrors one held nationally in Washington D.C.

Pro-life advocates marched to the legislature to urge lawmakers to pass laws that will protect life.