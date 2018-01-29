Panic strikes Tiyan High School parent

"Absolutely Horrified." That's how one Tiyan High School parent described her reaction to a text message she received from her child Monday. The student was relaying an active shooter warning at the school. As it turns out it was really just a drill, but students and staff were not informed, creating a panic both on and off campus.

Imagine receiving this message, "Mom, there's an active shooter. I love you." That's exactly the text one distraught mother got while stating, “Here my daughter is, she's in class, hiding and fearing for her life, and it was just a drill. Nobody knew about it, not even the staff knew about it, and I was absolutely upset.”

In a statement, GDOE confirms Tiyan high school held about a 15-minute active shooter drill and typically students and teachers are informed as the drill gets underway, that it in fact is just a drill. But apparently the school didn't do that in this case.

The concerned mother went on saying, “I'm a strong supporter of these types of drills. I mean it is vital that we have these drills. Especially where I'm employed at too, we have these drills, but the difference is that we're notifieid. We're notified that these are drills and that I'm upset you know, it could've been planned a little differently.”

DOE acknowledged the confusion within the school and broader community over whether it was a drill or actual incident, and said "management saw areas for immediate improvement." DOE says its reviewing this latest drill to avoid similar issues in the future.

The mother we spoke to just hopes it doesn't have any lasting effect on her child. “It took me some time to get my mental state back to some level of stability, but I'm worried, I'm hoping that my daughter will have that resiliency to kind of balance things out”, she stated.

DOE adds it will work with employees and local law enforcement to improve how the drills are conducted going forward.