Scully requests protection from any further potential abuse at the prison

Federal detainee, Katlyn Scully, appeared in district court today as her defense attorney brought the recent attack against his client before the judge.

Now, the department is taking extra steps to ensure federal detainees at the woman's facility are kept safe.

Attorney Curtis VandeVeld argued his concerns with his clients overall safety before district court judge Joaquin Manibusan on Monday.

As we reported, federal detainee, Katlyn Scully, was attacked inside the prison's post 8 woman's facility Friday morning by another detainee.

Investigators say the inmate grabbed her arm and ponytail. Though there were no signs of any injuries, the incident led to a US Marshal's Service investigation.

Deputy marshal David Punzalan telling the court that Scully refused medical treatment and only complained of a headache.

He also noted other safety measures the prison has since implemented to ensure an attack by this particular detainee doesn't happen again.

“We put her in her own cell, made sure that's she separated from all the federal detainees, we've put the word out to our staff and confident she will not be subjected to any other federal detainees,” says DepCor director Tony Lamorena.

However, attorney VandeVeld's ongoing concern for his client's safety follows a couple of attacks at the prison in the last year that ended deadly. DOC is investigating this latest incident as well.

Lamorena also stated, “We are a prison. There are individuals in there to guarantee safety for everyone. We do our best. But there are individuals in there for various reasons and with the staff we have I think we do the best we can.”

The detainee accused in the attack was identified in court as Innocensia Nimeisa, who is being held on charges of burglary and public intoxication. She now faces an additional charge of assault.

We should note, Scully was arrested in 2016 after arriving on a flight from Honolulu. Customs agents found eight condoms filled with the drug, ICE, inside her luggage and purse. Days later, she discharged more foreign objects containing drugs from her body.

She will be back in court Tuesday afternoon where the court will further hear arguments on the defense's request for protection from abuse and mistreatment.