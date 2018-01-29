Scully requests protection from any further potential abuse at t - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Scully requests protection from any further potential abuse at the prison

Posted: Updated:

Federal detainee, Katlyn Scully, appeared in district court today as her defense attorney brought the recent attack against his client before the judge.

Now, the department is taking extra steps to ensure federal detainees at the woman's facility are kept safe.

Attorney Curtis VandeVeld argued his concerns with his clients overall safety before district court judge Joaquin Manibusan on Monday.

As we reported, federal detainee, Katlyn Scully, was attacked inside the prison's post 8 woman's facility Friday morning by another detainee.

Investigators say the inmate grabbed her arm and ponytail. Though there were no signs of any injuries, the incident led to a US Marshal's Service investigation.

Deputy marshal David Punzalan telling the court that Scully refused medical treatment and only complained of a headache.

He also noted other safety measures the prison has since implemented to ensure an attack by this particular detainee doesn't happen again.

 “We put her in her own cell, made sure that's she separated from all the federal detainees, we've put the word out to our staff and confident she will not be subjected to any other federal detainees,” says DepCor director Tony Lamorena.

However, attorney VandeVeld's ongoing concern for his client's safety follows a couple of attacks at the prison in the last year that ended deadly. DOC is investigating this latest incident as well.

Lamorena also stated, “We are a prison. There are individuals in there to guarantee safety for everyone. We do our best. But there are individuals in there for various reasons and with the staff we have I think we do the best we can.”

The detainee accused in the attack was identified in court as Innocensia Nimeisa, who is being held on charges of burglary and public intoxication. She now faces an additional charge of assault.

We should note, Scully was arrested in 2016 after arriving on a flight from Honolulu. Customs agents found eight condoms filled with the drug, ICE, inside her luggage and purse. Days later, she discharged more foreign objects containing drugs from her body.

She will be back in court Tuesday afternoon where the court will further hear arguments on the defense's request for protection from abuse and mistreatment.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Health professionals give input on the Governor's Hospital modernization bill.

    Health professionals give input on the Governor's Hospital modernization bill.

    It was standing room only at the Guam Congress building for a hearing on the Governor's Hospital modernization bill. The first of the lengthy testimony on the measure was dominated by physicians and other health professionals.  They spoke passionately about the need for life-saving equipment and facilities at GMH, and for a permanent funding source for the chronic budget shortfalls. Dr. Vincent Duenas was one of many to plead for help for the hospital and stated, “Public h...More >>
    It was standing room only at the Guam Congress building for a hearing on the Governor's Hospital modernization bill. The first of the lengthy testimony on the measure was dominated by physicians and other health professionals.  They spoke passionately about the need for life-saving equipment and facilities at GMH, and for a permanent funding source for the chronic budget shortfalls. Dr. Vincent Duenas was one of many to plead for help for the hospital and stated, “Public h...More >>

  • Hundreds turned out for Sunday's Rally for Life

    Hundreds turned out for Sunday's Rally for Life

    All ages participated in the march from the Paseo Stadium to the Guam Congress Building with signs acknowledging an unborn baby's right to life. Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated, “We think abortion is a women's issue. It's not just a women's issue, it is an instinct of a man to defend life and not just walk away, steal their hearts if we can be a force to protect life” This is an annual event that mirrors one held nationally in Washington D.C. Pro-life advocates marched...More >>
    All ages participated in the march from the Paseo Stadium to the Guam Congress Building with signs acknowledging an unborn baby's right to life. Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated, “We think abortion is a women's issue. It's not just a women's issue, it is an instinct of a man to defend life and not just walk away, steal their hearts if we can be a force to protect life” This is an annual event that mirrors one held nationally in Washington D.C. Pro-life advocates marched...More >>

  • NFECM Financial Management Director retires

    NFECM Financial Management Director retires

    She was the first woman and Chamorro to hold the position... After dedicating 51 years to the federal government, financial management director of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, Rosita Santos Wright, has officially retired. Wright served as budget officer and comptroller at the Public Works Center Guam, which is now NAVFAC Marianas. Throughout her career, Wright has always been known for her efficiency in delivering quality budgets and financial reports on time....More >>
    She was the first woman and Chamorro to hold the position... After dedicating 51 years to the federal government, financial management director of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, Rosita Santos Wright, has officially retired. Wright served as budget officer and comptroller at the Public Works Center Guam, which is now NAVFAC Marianas. Throughout her career, Wright has always been known for her efficiency in delivering quality budgets and financial reports on time....More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly