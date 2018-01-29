Man posing as AK mechanic on the loose - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man posing as AK mechanic on the loose

By Kehani Mendiola
Shoppers Beware. A man going around using the name "Rob Cruz" has been posing as an AK mechanic to rob unsuspecting patrons. His latest targets have been near the local American Grocery store in Dededo...

It was in broad daylight, that a man going by the name of "Rob Cruz" approached two women on separate occasions in the parking lot of American Grocery.

Getting their attentions by stating he noticed problems with their cars and insisting he was a mechanic at AK to gain their trust.

In the first incident on January 20th, the victim was able to drive away but her husband had quickly discovered that someone had intentionally disconnected her air sensor.

However, the second victim wasn't as lucky.

On January 24th, the suspect approached an elderly woman and was able to get her attention long enough to disable something underneath her car and force his way into the passenger seat.

He then threatened her and stole $100 before soon taking off.

The news is unsettling for shoppers like Lina Gankiewicz and Zeny Zenaidsimbulan...

Gankiewicz stated, “It's not nice. I hope the police will catch him right away you know to get rid of those kinds of incidences. A lot of women will feel sorry and try to take care of themselves. Look at the people and watch the people you talk to.”

Zenaidsimbulan urges the public to keep their eyes open and be aware of their surrounding when in a parking lot.

It is believed that the suspect is targeting female shoppers who are alone.

He is described as Chamorro-looking and around 5 feet tall.

Going by the alias of Rob Cruz and posing as an AK mechanic, the suspect has struck in this parking lot twice. He was last seen fleeing in a white van. If you have any information about the suspect's whereabouts, please contact the Guam Police Department

