NFECM Financial Management Director retires

After dedicating 51 years to the federal government, financial management director of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, Rosita Santos Wright, has officially retired.

Wright served as budget officer and comptroller at the Public Works Center Guam, which is now NAVFAC Marianas.

Throughout her career, Wright has always been known for her efficiency in delivering quality budgets and financial reports on time.

Although she is retired, she plans to use her time either teaching or earning a doctorate.