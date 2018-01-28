18-year-old charged with home invasion - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

18-year-old charged with home invasion

18-year-old Thano James Fuller is charged with Home Invasion, burglary to a motor vehicle, conspiracy, and underage drinking.

Court documents state, he was the alleged lookout for his accomplice, 16 year old Styler Singenes. Singenes, who is being tried as an adult, allegedly entered a home and tried steal several items. A homeowner took him down until police showed up.

Documents state Fuller took off after he noticed a man running towards a guard shack. He waited at a nearby bus stop unaware that Singenes had already been caught.

The first arrest along with social media helped investigators track down the second suspect. He told police they had been drinking beer and vodka that they allegedly stole from San Jose Mart.

They admitted to authorities that they went into unsecured cars and stole several items including loose change.

