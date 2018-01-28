Man pulled over found with ICE, arrested

A man who claimed he only smoked the drug, ICE, to deal with his depression from losing his job is placed under arrest.

Michael Usalla is charged with illegal possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Court documents state an officer noticed a man not wearing his seat belt...That's when the driver sped off. The officer followed him where not long after the suspect stopped in front of a home and got out.

He told the officer he was visiting a friend. The officer then noting signs that the suspect was under the influence of meth...During a search, police found a large sum of cash, and a couple of clear plastic bags containing the drug.