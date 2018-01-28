Dungca enters plea agreement

A Department of Works staffer faces up to three years in jail after he was caught with drugs in his car at his job site last year. 52-year-old Francis Dungca entered a plea agreement with the government on Monday.

Last year, a tip to DPW management prompted a sweep of the compound. Drug dogs, according to court documents, alerted authorities to Dungca’s car where they found a clear plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance and later $9,000 in drug proceeds in his home.

Court documents state Dungca told police he started selling drugs to pay for his medical bills.

Also in court on Monday, Dungca had with him his infant daughter because he could not find a babysitter. Judge Anita Sukola advised Dungca never to bring his baby to court again, but also to “think of her as we go through this.”

Dungca pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Sentencing is set for March 20.