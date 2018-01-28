48-year-old arrested and charged with terrorizing and harassment

He allegedly sent threatening text messages over Whatsapp.

48-year-old Gil Taitingfong Santos was arrested and charged with terrorizing and harassment following an incident at the Guam Regional Medical City on Friday.

Court documents state he was at the hospital attempting to force entry into an operating room to see a woman known to him.

The patient’s family reported Santos had made prior threats to her to shoot her and shouldn’t be allowed in.

Family then showed officers pictures sent from the defendant’s phone number to the patient’s phone with text that read “I’ll shoot you too.”

The images reportedly depicted the defendant holding a rifle.

Family expressed concern and reported that Santos has outbursts of violence, which they suspect is linked to his use of the drug “ICE.”