Second teen arrested for Maite home invasion

A second teen caught on video surveillance has been placed under arrest in connection to a home invasion in Maite last Sunday.

Thano James Fuller, 18, is charged with Home Invasion, burglary to a motor vehicle, conspiracy, and underage drinking.

Court documents state, he was the alleged lookout for his accomplice, 16 year old Styler Singenes.

Singenes, who is being tried as an adult, allegedly entered a home and tried steal several items. A homeowner took him down until police showed up.

Documents state Fuller took off after he noticed a man running towards a guard shack. He waited at a nearby bus stop unaware that Singenes had already been caught.

The first arrest along with social media helped investigators track down the second suspect. He told police they had been drinking beer and vodka that they allegedly stole from San Jose Mart. That’s when the pair decided to “Mack” or steal from homes and cars in the area. They admitted to authorities that they had went into unsecured cars and stole several items including loose change.