Apparent drug buy leads to arrest of two in Dededo

Two men are placed under arrest after an apparent drug buy in Dededo early Saturday.

Donovine Manuel Sablan and Shawn Camacho Damian are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Court documents state, a game room employee reported seeing two suspicious cars in their parking lot. Responding officers approached the vehicle and spotted an improvised glass pipe between the driver’s legs.

Police further searched the car and found two resealable plastic bags and a plastic straw each containing the drug, ICE. They also found a digital scale.

Documents note Sablan had an active bench warrant and Damian is currently in probation.