DOE wants 41% budget increase

By Kehani Mendiola
The Guam Department of Education will be asking the Legislature for a 41% increase in their budget for Fiscal Year 2019. Approved by the Guam Board of Education, GDOE is requesting a sum of $334,689,422 - a staggering $97.5 million dollar increase than their appropriation for FY 2018. 

The total will be broken down to go towards the following expenses: $17 million in right-sizing to ensure that current operations are maintained, over $15 million (in addition to the anticipated $1.5 million normally provided) to fund the backlog of adopted textbooks for students, $8.8 million for capital improvement projects targeting all schools, $4.9 million to increase air conditioning maintenance and replacement needs, $4.5 for school collateral equipment such as desks and chairs, $2.6 million to cover additional personnel required by the newly approved collective bargaining agreement, and $1.4 million to cover an additional 40 special education one-to-one aides.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated, “Our budget, which we have been working on for several months already, reflects the needs as communicated to us by our principals, teachers, families and also our employees.”

However, this request does not reflect Charter Schools whose budget does not need the approval of the GEB and will be sent separately. 

“We do worry about all of our children, especially now in a time of scarce resources, but we are also clear that the law does not give us any oversight role or authority over the charter schools,” said GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola.

Additionally, the FY 2019 budget request does not include any adjustments to  revenue shortfalls, estimated at about $19.6 million for this year. 

The budget request will submitted to Legislature on January 30.

    DOC going before legislative committee

The Department of Corrections will be taking the hot seat before the legislative public safety committee this week. Committee chair senator Telena Nelson will be asking prison leaders about several issues that have made headlines in the last year. The discussion is said to include protocol for people visiting the facility, contraband, and general safety measures. The oversight hearing is set for 2pm on Tuesday in the Guam Congress Building public hearing room.
    Bordallo will attend Trump's State of the Union Address

It's been one year since the Trump administration became been the head of nation. President Donald Trump will be giving his first State of the Union Address on January 30th. Trump will be giving his views on the nation and plans for legislature for the year. What he will cover still remains under wraps, but Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo will be in attendance for the address. "I've never met Mr. State of the Union," she said, "and although it is very unpredictable a...
    Kamalen Karidat could begin from square one

Should they close up shop and start from scratch? That's just one of the options on the table for Kamalen Karidat Inc., the non-profit organization most known for catering to the island's homeless population. Earlier this month, their newly elected board held its first ever meeting to discuss their finances. As reported, the Concerned Catholics of Guam recommended they close its doors and start over due to past alleged fraudulent activities, which they linked to Archbishop Anthony A...
