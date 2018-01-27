DOE wants 41% budget increase

The Guam Department of Education will be asking the Legislature for a 41% increase in their budget for Fiscal Year 2019. Approved by the Guam Board of Education, GDOE is requesting a sum of $334,689,422 - a staggering $97.5 million dollar increase than their appropriation for FY 2018.

The total will be broken down to go towards the following expenses: $17 million in right-sizing to ensure that current operations are maintained, over $15 million (in addition to the anticipated $1.5 million normally provided) to fund the backlog of adopted textbooks for students, $8.8 million for capital improvement projects targeting all schools, $4.9 million to increase air conditioning maintenance and replacement needs, $4.5 for school collateral equipment such as desks and chairs, $2.6 million to cover additional personnel required by the newly approved collective bargaining agreement, and $1.4 million to cover an additional 40 special education one-to-one aides.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated, “Our budget, which we have been working on for several months already, reflects the needs as communicated to us by our principals, teachers, families and also our employees.”

However, this request does not reflect Charter Schools whose budget does not need the approval of the GEB and will be sent separately.

“We do worry about all of our children, especially now in a time of scarce resources, but we are also clear that the law does not give us any oversight role or authority over the charter schools,” said GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola.

Additionally, the FY 2019 budget request does not include any adjustments to revenue shortfalls, estimated at about $19.6 million for this year.

The budget request will submitted to Legislature on January 30.