Former senator Dr. John Salas dies at age 70

Former two-term senator, former university president and lifelong educator Dr. John Camacho Salas passed away at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday evening after a lengthy battle with diabetes.

After graduating from Father Duenas in 1965, and completing his doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut, he embarked on a distinguished career in the island's public and private sectors. He started as deputy director of the Department of Education, and became the first provost at the former Vocational High School, what would later be renamed Guam Community College. He then spent more than a decade at Duty Free Shoppers as vice president of human resources.

He ran successfully for seats in the 25th and 26th Guam Legislatures, eventually chairing the Committee on Judiciary. Prior to his career in politics, he served his island community at the University of Guam, as vice president of academic affairs, then eventually president. He later returned to UOG as a professor of tourism, enthusiastically sharing his passion for island hospitality.

Dr. Salas is survived by his wife of 46 years, Leslie Goodson, his son Jason, daughter Stacy and son-in-law Marcus Detry.

He was a week past his 70th birthday.