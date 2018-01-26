Senators reject term extension measure

A measure that would essentially extend the legislative term from two years to four has failed. Lawmakers voted down bill 92, introduced by Senator Mary Torres, late Friday afternoon. The vote was six in favor and nine opposed.

Earlier this week, Torres stated most states and territories have already adopted four year terms for their senate offices. The goal was for lawmakers to have enough time to finish long-term projects without the worry of campaigning.

Bill 92 Vote:

Sen. Tom ADA - YES

Sen. Frank AGUON Jr. – NO

Sen. Wil CASTRO - NO

Speaker BJ CRUZ - YES

Sen. Jim ESPALDON - YES

Sen. Fernando ESTEVES - NO

Sen. Regine Biscoe LEE - YES

Sen. Tommy MORRISON - NO

Sen. Louise MUNA - YES

Sen. Telena NELSON - NO

Sen. Dennis RODRIGUEZ Jr. NO

Sen Joe S. SAN AGUSTIN - NO

Sen. Michael SAN NICOLAS - NO

Vice Speaker Therese TERLAJE - NO

Sen. Mary TORRES - YES