Lawyer says female detainee attacked inside facility

Attorney Curtis Van de Veld is taking issue with the Department of Corrections after he says his client was attacked inside the woman's facility Friday morning. He says his client, Katlyn Scully, who is a federal detainee being held on drug charges, was checking the phone log when another woman attacked her.

Authorities did not note any visible injuries.

However, Van de Veld says the incident proves the department is incapable of assuring security of those being held there.

He tells KUAM he is taking the matter up before the district court on Monday morning.