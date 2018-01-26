GovGuam bears down for tough financial times

Some very tight financial times are looming for the Government of Guam. The governor's fiscal team is preparing for the harsh reality of a $48 million plunge in Fiscal Year 2018 revenue, and an even bigger drop of $66 million in FY19 beginning this October. But despite this, Eddie Calvo's financial advisors remain confident there won't be any payless paydays, and if layoffs are needed any time soon it's up to the legislature to authorize them.

The Trump tax reforms will cost GovGuam coffers heavily in the year ahead, and Calvo's fiscal team believes to make up for the shortfall, there will be little choice except to increase revenues, which means likely tax and fee increases. Line agencies have been ordered to tighten their belts, but the advisers say the government can cut much more.

Fiscal team member Lester Carlson says the governor has already let lawmakers know, stating, "We end page one by saying there isn't any fat to cut, because we're this far into the fiscal year and we need to find a way to keep functions run, and the next page we actually, the governor mentions to the speaker that we should look at revenue generating or other revenue enhancement ideas."

Layoffs, says fiscal team member Christine Baleto, will need to be targeted and to make meaningful cuts it will need the legislature's action to speed up the process. And non-classified employees? "I promise you this," she said, noting, "Even if we wiped out every LTA and unclassified employee of this government, you're not going to reach $47.9 million. There's no way."

For the budget, GovGuam first sets aside money for tax refunds, deficit reduction, and debt service - and this year that leaves $688 million - a slight increase over the previous fiscal year. Line agencies have been told to prepare for a yet to be determined pro-rata reduction in their budgets.

And make no mistake, says Calvo spokeswoman, Oyaol Ngirairikl, there will be some tough decisions ahead. "These are our services, these are what we need to do, these are the services that the people of Guam not only expect from us these are the services that they deserve. And these are the services that we're legally required to provide. What we're mandated to How can we do that and still live within our means."

Expect some passionate discussion on the government's financial picture during a public hearing Monday on the governor's bill to fund the hospital by lifting the longstanding four percent business privilege tax exemption for the wholesale, insurance, and banking industries.