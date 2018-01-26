Cop indicted for child pornography - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cop indicted for child pornography

A 27 year old Guam police officer caught with child pornography has been indicted. Gregory Ray Pan Quintanilla is indicted on charges of dissemination of child pornography and possession of child porn.

He is alleged to have received and forwarded a known child pornographic video back in October. As we reported, the investigation stemmed from a report out of the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. They contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Regional Task Force in Hawaii who flagged Quintanilla's Facebook account.

Local authorities were able to confirm it was his.

The video in question depicted a minor under the age of 14 engaged in a sexual act in front of other children.

