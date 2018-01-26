Calvo criticizes Lee for lack of legislative journal - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo criticizes Lee for lack of legislative journal

Another salvo in the Governor's ongoing feud with legislative Secretary Regine Biscoe Lee. Calvo has been highly critical of Lee for refusing to transmit his tax refund funding bill, known as the TRAN.  The governor believes it was duly passed 7-6, and Lee holding to the Democratic position that it needs a legislative majority of 8 votes to become law. 

Now the Governor is raising issue over what he believes is Lee's failure to maintain the required official record-keeping of legislative activity, saying, "Now when we're receiving evidence that contrary to the Organic Act of Guam, which mandates a legislative journal be kept by the legislative secretary, and there is no legislative journal. It's a free for all over there. And they're not following their own rules."

Lee responded by comparing the Governor's latest accusation to a child throwing a tantrum.

She provided links to a list of the voting records which the Administration had called into doubt. On a related note, the administration confirms $2 million in tax refunds will be sent out this week for those that filed up to September and a portion of October. 

