Rape victim and her mother take the stand in trial

Day 2 of the rape trial for Austin Barcinas continued today. It appears, however, that the victim and her mother have a very different recollection of what occurred that night six years ago.

A mother was in tears as on the stand Friday of trial for accused rapist Barcinas, Natalie Wolford told jurors how her daughter had changed overnight. "She was full of life. No care in the world. Trusted anybody," she said, tears streaming down her face. Back in 2012, the 14-year-old had slept at a neighbor's house.

She'd come home from the sleepover early, crying and in pain.

Wolford continued, "She slept there roughly around 12-something she came home approached her sister who later approached my husband my husband woke me up. I went to the bathroom where my daughter was waiting. She was crying. She was in pain. She already had had her shorts down because she was hurting. She pointed out that something had happened to her - the minute I walked in the bathroom, I could smell her.

"My bathroom reeked of sperm. The scent of sperm."

The sight and smell prompted her to rush her daughter to the hospital, ensuring she didn't shower and remained in the same clothes. "I looked at it myself, without touching it because she was crying because she was in a lot of pain...originally, I thought it was torn up," she recalled.

The victim also took the stand on Friday.

Only identified by her initials to protect her identity, 20-year-old J.A. recalls sleeping over at the neighbor's, eating ice cream, and waking up in pain before rushing home.

Her memory slightly different from her mother's.

Prosecutor Sean Brown questioned, "Do you know, if in your presence, did your mom ever smell your panties?" She responded, "No."

Brown then said, "Did she ever smell the bathroom in your presence?", to whuch she answered, "Not that I recall." He then asked, "Did you attempt to look at your vagina when you felt these things?", with the victim replying "No, sir."

Before leaving the stand, the victim reported the defendant's sister asked her to drop the case. "After January 2016, has anybody contacted you about this case?" she was asked, replying, "Yes." Brown said, "Has anyone asked you to drop the case?" Again, she said yes.

Though Barcinas' sperm was found inside the victim's underwear, so was a second sample, one belonging to a Caucasian male. We should note, no other arrests were made in this case.

Trial resumes on Monday.