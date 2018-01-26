Efforts continue to get marijuana law rolling

Senators in session today went over a measure that would finally set rules and regulations for the KC Conception Compassion Cannabis Use Act. The people voted, but the law failed to make medicinal marijuana available for eligible patients.

"I rise in support of this measure with high hopes - no pun intended - that many patients have been anticipating for many years," said senators like Louise Muna, who stood in favor of Bill 210 introduced by Senator Dennis Rodriguez, who says it's been too long, and even non-residents will benefit. "We're three hours away from Japan and other Asian countries, so that possibility that economic benefit is there but more importantly more people taking advantage of that program would be good for our patients here," she said.

The discussion hit close to home for Speaker BJ Cruz, as he stated, "It might be emotional on my part, but for the fact that I had personal experience with someone I loved who needed medicinal marijuana. And it's not like I want to do medical tourism, it's just palliative care."

Some policymakers , like Senator Mike San Nicolas, still concerned with the logistics, urging a strict seed to sale program, to ensure quality, and methods of enforcement.