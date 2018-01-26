Police catch up with a man who allegedly stole a car in Yigo two months ago.

Ronny Junior Gogo is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, vehicle without ID, and operating a vehicle without a driver's license.

The car was reported stolen last November. Just this week, a police officer spotted the car and the driver speeding through the Yigo area. During a pullover, police learned the license plates had been changed out. The VIN matched the description of the stolen car. Authorities also found a small clear plastic bag with suspected of crystal meth inside the car.