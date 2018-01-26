Police catch up with a man who allegedly stole a car in Yigo two months ago.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Ronny Junior Gogo is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, vehicle without ID, and operating a vehicle without a driver's license.
The car was reported stolen last November. Just this week, a police officer spotted the car and the driver speeding through the Yigo area. During a pullover, police learned the license plates had been changed out. The VIN matched the description of the stolen car. Authorities also found a small clear plastic bag with suspected of crystal meth inside the car.