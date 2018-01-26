Volunteers work to assess Guam's homeless population

Getting a handle of the island's homeless, volunteers early today conducted the annual Point In Time Homeless Count before the sun came up. The effort includes a count and survey of Guam's homeless population.

It's not just the numbers that count...although they do play a big part. Headed by the Guam Homeless Coalition, the Annual Point In Time Count helps to provide a snapshot of the island's homeless population. But Guam Homeless Coalition Chair Diana Calvo says there's more to it, saying, "What the surveyors will be obtaining is some demographic information as reported by the individuals and then also what are the reasons that is contributing to their homeless situation and what are some of the barriers and then for those it would be consenting if they wanted us to make referrals for follow up services."

Volunteers took to the streets seeking out the island's homeless in places they most frequent - particularly in the villages of Agana, Tamuning, Tumon, and Dededo. Gregorio Calvo has volunteered for this event for seven years. "It was amazing," said Calvo. "It was an opportunity to really see the details of why they're going through the situation they're going through. A number of situations have been family hurts in the past gravitated to where they are now."

The PIT Count will continue well into Friday evening. Statistics are being compiled as teams come in.