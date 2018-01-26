New systems being installed in Guam's prison

Safety and security upgrades continue at the Department of Corrections. Officials showed off the progress in the installation of new electronic locks that will replace the old manual system.

Dave Rogers is a consultant for the $2.7 million project. He says one of the challenges is that the prison doors swung inward, which is the wrong way, telling KUAM News, "So, there was a lot of cost, a lot of hard work to turn the doors around. Okay and the doors were being turned around, and the new locking system being installed. The wiring runs up on the roof and the contractor I gave an A, they did a beautiful job with the conduit runs and everything."

"In addition to that, you're going to see a high technology camera system in every building."

In all about 120 locks and 20 cameras will be installed. The locks and cameras can be remotely-controlled by corrections officers.

The locking upgrade was one of the final mandates of a federal consent decree that was ordered in 1991.