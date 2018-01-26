Bordallo will attend Trump's State of the Union Address

It's been one year since the Trump administration became been the head of nation. President Donald Trump will be giving his first State of the Union Address on January 30th.

Trump will be giving his views on the nation and plans for legislature for the year.

What he will cover still remains under wraps, but Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo will be in attendance for the address. "I've never met Mr. State of the Union," she said, "and although it is very unpredictable as to what the president will say but I will be there and I will have my comments when it's over."

One year after his inauguration, the federal government was temporarily shut down when Republican members of the Senate failed to pass on budget spending measures.