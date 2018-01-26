Kamalen Karidat could begin from square one

Should they close up shop and start from scratch? That's just one of the options on the table for Kamalen Karidat Inc., the non-profit organization most known for catering to the island's homeless population.

Earlier this month, their newly elected board held its first ever meeting to discuss their finances.

As reported, the Concerned Catholics of Guam recommended they close its doors and start over due to past alleged fraudulent activities, which they linked to Archbishop Anthony Apuron and Deacon Frank Tenorio.

In a press release this week, the non-profit reports they'll be securing legal counsel to decide how to best proceed.

"The board intends to review all options before making any landmark decision."

The board's next meeting is scheduled for February 13.